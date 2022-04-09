Daniel M. Hines Sells 4,498 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $600.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $538.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $359.60 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.8% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $164,500,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.93.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.