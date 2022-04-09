Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €66.00 ($72.53) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($59.34) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.63 ($63.32).

BN stock opened at €52.24 ($57.41) on Wednesday. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($79.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.18.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

