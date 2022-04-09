DATx (DATX) Market Cap Tops $42,185.16

DATx (DATX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. DATx has a total market cap of $42,185.16 and approximately $3,594.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATx has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One DATx coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.



DATx Profile

DATx (CRYPTO:DATX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

