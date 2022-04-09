DeepOnion Market Cap Hits $4.22 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $1,554.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00009597 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00009804 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,664,947 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

