DeepVerge (LON:DVRG) Trading 7.7% Higher

DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). 833,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 775,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of £31.86 million and a P/E ratio of -5.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

In other news, insider Gerard Brandon purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($25,573.77).

DeepVerge plc, a vertically integrated physical and cloud-based company, focused on commercializing AI test services for good and bad bacteria in skincare, healthcare, and water. It offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Algzym, an enzyme-based technology that bursts algal cell walls and releases omega 3 oils in a solvent-free process; and Rinodrive, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies.

