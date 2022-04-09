Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) to post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Definitive Healthcare.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.78 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

DH opened at $25.98 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,401,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,110.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 51,311 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.