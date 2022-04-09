Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

