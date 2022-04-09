Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund (DDF)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.