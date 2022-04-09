Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Insider Gerard J. Michel Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) insider Gerard J. Michel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $13,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

DCTH stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 43,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DCTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

