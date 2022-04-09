Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Insider Gerard J. Michel Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) insider Gerard J. Michel purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $13,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
DCTH stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.
Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on DCTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
About Delcath Systems (Get Rating)
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delcath Systems (DCTH)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.