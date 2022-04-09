Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($58.46) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) price target on Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €114.45 ($125.77).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of DHER stock opened at €41.18 ($45.25) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €83.66. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a twelve month high of €141.95 ($155.99). The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.