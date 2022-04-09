Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 652,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 12,750,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.00 and a beta of 1.86.
Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
