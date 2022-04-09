Desjardins Trims Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Target Price to C$1.40

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$1.75 to C$1.40 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Ascot Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

AOTVF stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Ascot Resources has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

