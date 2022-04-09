Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target to €72.00

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($81.32) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COVTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Covestro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covestro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Covestro from €64.00 ($70.33) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Covestro from €72.00 ($79.12) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Covestro from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.60.

COVTY stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Covestro has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $36.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

