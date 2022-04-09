Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $46.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $55.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after buying an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $64,064,000 after buying an additional 1,285,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after buying an additional 1,224,617 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after buying an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

