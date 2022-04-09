Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Target Price to GBX 110

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.59) to GBX 97 ($1.27) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.