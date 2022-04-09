Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Target Price to GBX 110

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.59) to GBX 97 ($1.27) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $1.99.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.