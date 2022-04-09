Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €232.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($258.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($228.57) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($254.95) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($228.57) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €220.88 ($242.72).

Shares of ETR:MTX opened at €187.05 ($205.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is €201.90 and its 200-day moving average is €192.64. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 1 year high of €224.90 ($247.14).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

