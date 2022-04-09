Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for Südzucker (ETR:SZU)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($12.09) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZU. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($9.89) price target on Südzucker in a report on Monday, March 7th. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.02) price target on Südzucker in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.38) price target on Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.40) price target on Südzucker in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price target on Südzucker in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.10 ($14.40).

SZU stock opened at €12.16 ($13.36) on Tuesday. Südzucker has a 52 week low of €9.75 ($10.71) and a 52 week high of €14.62 ($16.07). The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.80.

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

