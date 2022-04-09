Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates €26.50 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($29.12) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €25.20 ($27.69) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.57) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.12) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.83 ($26.19).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €17.13 ($18.82) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($19.92). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €16.56.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

