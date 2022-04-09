Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,600 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($60.33) target price on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($60.98) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.64) target price on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,138.67 ($54.28).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 4,020.50 ($52.73) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,126 ($41.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($53.90). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,700.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,742.46. The company has a market capitalization of £92.77 billion and a PE ratio of 30.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,859 ($50.61) per share, with a total value of £8,258.26 ($10,830.50). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,670 shares of company stock worth $94,104,900.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

