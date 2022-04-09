Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Gap Down to $188.95

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $188.95, but opened at $183.96. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $183.87, with a volume of 10 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $31,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $98,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 963 shares of company stock worth $185,220 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 114.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

