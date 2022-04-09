Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CFO Sells $840,120.00 in Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FANG opened at $141.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.67 and its 200 day moving average is $118.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $144.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.