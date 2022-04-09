Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,257,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.95.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

