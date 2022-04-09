DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Holdings Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,315 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after buying an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after buying an additional 186,174 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,639 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,261 shares of company stock valued at $14,274,334 over the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKS stock opened at $104.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.11.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

