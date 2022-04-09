Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.5% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.17. 24,612,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,069,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $311.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.