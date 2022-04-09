Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 479 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000.

IEMG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,837,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,063,566. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.73. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $68.18.

