Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $132,000 in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 48,001.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 489,616 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,793,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 705,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 177,805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Spire by 870.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after acquiring an additional 148,862 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 656,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,189,000 after acquiring an additional 143,031 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SR traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.05. 272,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,014. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.32. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

