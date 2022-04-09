Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $251,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 617,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $133,834,000 after acquiring an additional 93,258 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $2,352,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

NYSE:V traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.98. 5,438,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.81 and its 200-day moving average is $216.28. The stock has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

