Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 463,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,990 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,458,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.38. 851,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,531. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

