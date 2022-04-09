Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $74,000 in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTTR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 113,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,348,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OTTR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 89,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.34. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $71.89.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $333.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.70 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otter Tail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

