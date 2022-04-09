Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $91,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,232,000 after purchasing an additional 196,898 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,615,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,400,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,102,000 after buying an additional 34,511 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.71. The company had a trading volume of 357,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,809. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.92 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day moving average is $175.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

