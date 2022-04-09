Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,806 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

BKSC traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.28. 613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,963. The firm has a market cap of $101.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $23.15.

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

