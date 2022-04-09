Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $5,685,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,990,000 after purchasing an additional 69,523 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.88 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.36. The company has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

