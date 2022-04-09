Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after purchasing an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $46,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock traded down $7.11 on Friday, reaching $463.66. 909,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,571. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.40.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.