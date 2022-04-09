Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $413.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,309. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.54 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.57.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.