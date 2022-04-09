Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,578,000 after buying an additional 194,202 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,532,000 after buying an additional 13,663 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 945,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,264,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 842,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,951,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,775 shares of company stock worth $2,901,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TER traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.66. 1,237,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.93%.
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
