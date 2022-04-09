Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 316 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 684.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 48,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 42,589 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.74. 284,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,199. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.