Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $111,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.01. 280,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,781. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

