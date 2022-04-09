Dogecoin Price Hits $0.14 (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $19.07 billion and approximately $638.13 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.41 or 0.00263692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001353 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.