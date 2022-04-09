Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 125.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after purchasing an additional 369,814 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The firm has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

