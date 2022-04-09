Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $250,017,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $394.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.46 and a 52 week high of $567.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $480.73.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

