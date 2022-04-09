Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.12. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $417.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $208.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donegal Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

