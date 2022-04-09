Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Lowered to $177.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.46.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $150.88 on Thursday. Dover has a 52-week low of $137.65 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.84 and a 200-day moving average of $166.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,307,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,514,000 after purchasing an additional 54,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dover by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,538,000 after purchasing an additional 220,569 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,176,000 after acquiring an additional 121,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,827,000 after acquiring an additional 81,356 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

