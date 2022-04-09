Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $129,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,385,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $102,098,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,521,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Doximity by 101.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,443,000. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.81. 1,254,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,375. Doximity has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

