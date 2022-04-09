Driver Group (LON:DRV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.78

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.78 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 27.86 ($0.37). Driver Group shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 71,761 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.18 million and a P/E ratio of 13.57.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Driver Group’s payout ratio is 0.71%.
About Driver Group (LON:DRV)
Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries worldwide. The company offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, commercial advice/management, commercial and contract, delay analysis, pre-contract, project management, building information modelling, and training and seminar services.
