Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Receives $31.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $266,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Dropbox by 194,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

