Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $17,318.00 (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for $0.0922 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $17,318.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00045884 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.04 or 0.07608450 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,455.57 or 0.99850784 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

