Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $429,000 Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 622.1% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,701,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,905,000 after buying an additional 2,327,474 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 178.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,482,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,761,000 after buying an additional 949,632 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $53,138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 40.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,368,000 after buying an additional 437,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 115.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after buying an additional 329,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.22. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $879.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

