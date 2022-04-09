Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $497,000 Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 92.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 543,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,065 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 22.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,944,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,953 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 24.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

