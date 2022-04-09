Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $518,000 Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $174,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.04.

Shares of ACAD opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock worth $167,600 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

