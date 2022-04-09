Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $453,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 58,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,584,000 after purchasing an additional 207,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,821,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 28.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,004,000 after purchasing an additional 404,064 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.