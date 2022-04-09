Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $453,000 in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 58,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,584,000 after purchasing an additional 207,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,821,000 after purchasing an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 28.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,004,000 after purchasing an additional 404,064 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.14. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.80%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.
CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
