Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $463,000 in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,795,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,612,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DEA opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 302.86%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DEA shares. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

